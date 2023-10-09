Lady Gaga checks out Katy Perry and U2 shows in Vegas with boyfriend

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

For everyone who wondered if Lady Gaga was still dating Michael Polansky — with whom she’s been linked since December of 2019 — we now have the answer.

Despite reports this year that the two had split, Cosmopolitan has rounded up several social media posts of the couple hitting up two Las Vegas residency shows: Katy Perry‘s PLAY at Resorts International on Friday and U2‘s new show at The Venetian, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, on Saturday.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that when U2’s Bono spotted Gaga in the audience — dressed down in a flannel, black shirt and shorts — he said, “I better sing these notes right, Lady Gaga is in the house tonight.”

Gaga’s own Jazz & Piano residency at Park MGM finished up its latest stint on October 5. It’s not clear when she’ll return to the venue, but she’s said onstage that she’d like to do it forever.

