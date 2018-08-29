Lady Gaga celebrates her birthday, in her birthday suit!

So how did Lady Gaga celebrate her birthday?

She posted three nude photos on Instagram.

Gaga was working with Eli Russell Linnetz for the photos, and before you get too excited, she did pixel out the lady parts. These pictures are more in a long line of pictures posted by Gaga on Instagram, and has definitely been keeping people talking.

📸: @elirusselllinnetz A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 28, 2018 at 10:02am PDT

This year marks the 10th anniversary of her album ‘The Fame.” Gaga also has the movie ‘A Star Is Born’ coming soon and she will be doing a residency in Las Vegas, and she will have on clothes.

What do you think of Gaga expressing herself in the nude on Instagram?

Are you happy with the way Gaga has evolved over the years?