Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, OneRepublic featured on Apple's three-day concert extravaganza

With COVID-19 dashing the world's spring and summer concert plans, Apple Music is stepping up to ease that major concert FOMO over Memorial Day weekend.

Starting Saturday, May 23, the streaming service kicks off a three-day nonstop concert extravaganza called At Home with Apple Music: Best Seat in the House, during which fans can relive some of the biggest performances in music history.

Saturday is dedicated to "Pop's Biggest Hitters," so you'll get to see Lady Gaga's 2011 Monster Ball Tour stop at Madison Square Garden, Camila Cabello performing in L.A. last year, Coldplay performing live in São Paulo, Brazil in 2017 and OneRepublic live in South Africa in 2015. Concerts by Amy Winehouse, Lil Wayne and Latin star J Balvin make up the rest of the day's programming.

If you tune in on Sunday, you'll see concerts from the likes of U2, Pearl Jam and Nirvana, while Monday focuses on classic rockers like Elton John, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones and Queen.

Here's the complete schedule:

Saturday, May 23 -- Pop's Biggest Hitters

Lady Gaga - The Monster Ball Tour Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2011)

Coldplay - Live In São Paulo (São Paulo, BR 2017)

Amy Winehouse - Live at Porchester Hall (London, UK 2007)

Lil Wayne - Live at House of Blues Los Angeles (Los Angeles, USA 2008)

Tyler, the Creator - Apple Music Presents: Tyler, the Creator (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

J Balvin - Bruuttal (Medellín, CO 2017)

Camila Cabello - New Music Daily Presents: Camila Cabello (Los Angeles, USA 2019)

One Republic - Live in South Africa (Johannesburg, ZA 2015)

Sunday, May 24 -- Rock Heroes

Pearl Jam - Immagine in Cornice (multiple cities in Italy, 2006)

Metallica - Quebec Magnetic (Quebec City, CA 2009)

Rage Against the Machine - Live at Finsbury Park (London, UK 2010)

Nine Inch Nails - Beside You in Time (multiples US cities, 2006)

U2 - 360 at the Rose Bowl (Pasadena, USA 2009)

Nirvana - Live at Reading (Reading, UK 1992)

Monday, May 25 -- Legends

Eagles - Hell Freezes Over (Los Angeles, USA 1994)

Bob Marley - Uprising Live! (Dortmund, DE 1980)

Elton John - Live at Madison Square Garden (New York City, USA 2007)

The Rolling Stones - Hyde Park Live (London, UK 2013)

Queen - Live at Wembley '86 (London, UK 1986)

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band - London Calling: Live at Hyde Park (London, UK 2009)

