Lady Gaga appears at NYC's Stonewall Inn, tells crowd, "You are my leaders"

Gotham/GC ImagesFriday marks the 50th anniversary of the demonstrations that broke out after the police raided New York City's Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar. Those demonstrations marked the beginning of the gay liberation movement in the U.S. That's why one of pop's premiere gay icons and LGBTQ supporters, Lady Gaga, made a special appearance at the Stonewall Inn on Friday.

According to the New York Post, Gaga came onstage wearing thigh-high rainbow boots and a rainbow-colored Versace jacket. "It used to be unheard of to even come out of the closet...this is your freedom!" she told the assembled crowd.

"You have never been so visible in the world, and that beautiful light and that rainbow is shining all around you," she announced. "Stand in it! Bask in it! And allow yourself to glow in it as we grow! Just take that spotlight -- it belongs to you!"

Addressing the audience, she continued, "This is my mothership. And you, you are my leaders. And I will follow you. I surrender to all hatred. 'Cause you know what? I will kill it with kindness."

"True love. True, true love is when you take a bullet for someone," she added. "And I would take a bullet for you any day if the week.”

Alicia Keys was also on hand for the event, singing Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors," according to the Post. Chelsea Clinton, Whoopi Goldberg and Donatella Versace were among the other celebs at the Stonewall Inn in support of the Pride festivities.

Pride Month ends on Sunday.

