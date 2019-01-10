Lady Gaga Apologizes for R. Kelly Collaboration, Plans to Remove Song Collaboration from iTunes

Public pressure is mounting on R. Kelly more than ever with the release of the documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which aired on the Lifetime Network last week. The network’s six-part TV docuseries showed the stories of several women who spoke of sexual and physical abuse as well as predatory behavior from R. Kelly when the women were underage. The R&B star, who has denied all allegations, was acquitted on 14 counts of child pornography in 2008.

Late last night, Lady Gaga posted a lengthy statement on Twitter apologizing for a 2013 collaboration with Kelly. The song, titled “Do What U Want (With my Body)” was controversial at the time with the many accusations against Kelly. Lady Gaga said she will not work with Kelly again and plans to remove the song from iTunes and other streaming platforms.