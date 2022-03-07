Lady Gaga announces The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour

Norbert Schoerner

Lady Gaga had to cancel her planned tour in support of her 2020 album, Chromatica, due to COVID-19, but now she’s coming back in a big way

The star has announced The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour, which will feature her performing in 14 cities starting in July. In addition to the cities she’d announced she was performing in before the pandemic, the new dates feature her performing in eight additional cities.

The stadium tour starts July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany and visits Europe and the U.K. before arriving in North America on August 6 with a show in Toronto. It tour also includes stops in Washington, D.C.; East Rutherford, NJ; Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the rescheduled shows are all on sale now, while the newly announced shows go on sale starting March 11 for Europe and the U.K. and March 14 everywhere else via Ticketmaster.

In the U.S., a dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

These concerts will feature Gaga’s first public performances of songs from Chromatica, which hit number one when it was released in May of 2020, and features the number-one, Grammy-winning hit “Rain on Me.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.