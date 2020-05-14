Lady Gaga announces 'Chromatica'-inspired "Stupid Love" eyeshadow palette

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

With an album title like Chromatica, you know Lady Gaga had to bring the color with her newest eyeshadow palette from Haus Laboratories.

Gaga announced Thursday that the “Stupid Love” palette, named after Chromatica’s lead single, is launching May 19.

The palette features 18 shades inspired by Gaga’s new album, including icy blues and silvers and warm tone browns and pinks. They’re all named after tracks on the album, like “Free Woman,” “Plastic Doll,” and “Rain on Me,” her duet with Ariana Grande.

The limited edition palette retails for $48. One dollar from every Haus Laboratories paid transaction is donated to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Meanwhile, to coincide with Mental Health Month, the Born This Way Foundation is teaming up with Canadian youth mental health charity Jack.org to launch the #BeKindBeThere initiative. It offers resources to young people so they can better recognize when someone they know might be struggling with mental health issues and learn the skills to safely support them.

