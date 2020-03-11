Lady Gaga Announces ‘Channel Kindness’

Gaga is coming out with an anthology book called Channel Kindness.

The book is compiled of “inspirational stories written by young people” along with “personal notes of empowerment” from Gaga.

One young writer discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school.he is someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health, and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.”

Released with her Born This Way Foundation, Channel Kindness is due out September 22. Pre-orders are available now on Amazon. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Gaga also announced her new album Chromatica and a tour. The album—which is out April 10—includes her recent single “Stupid Love.”