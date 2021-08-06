Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett duet in the studio for “I Get a Kick Out of You” video

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

After their two shows at Radio City Music Hall this week, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have released a new music video for their duet of the Cole Porter-written classic, “I Get a Kick Out of You.”



In the video, the two are seen in the studio trading verses on the jazzy tune. Whenever Tony starts singing, Gaga looks at him lovingly with tears in her eyes. She even goes to embrace him at one point.



Tony, who turned 95 this week, has been battling Alzheimer’s disease.



Bennett and Gaga’s two-night engagement at Radio City Music Hall, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, marked Tony’s last live performances in New York City. It was recorded for an upcoming TV special.



Gaga and Tony’s new duets album, Love for Sale, will be out October 1.

