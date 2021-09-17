Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett capture vibrant energy of the studio in “Love for Sale” video

Columbia Records/Interscope Records

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have dropped the video for “Love for Sale.“

The video takes us inside the studio as they record the Cole Porter classic originally released in 1930 as part of the musical The New Yorkers. Gaga treats it more as a performance than simply singing into a microphone, dancing alongside Tony as they sing, amid close-up shots of the big band.

“We got that ending, we stuck it,” Gaga confirms at song’s end, the friends ending the session with a hug.

“Love for Sale” is the title track of Gaga and Bennett’s latest collaborative album, which features covers of jazz standards. It’s the second single off the album, preceded by “I Get a Kick Out of You.”

This will be the final studio album of Bennett’s career, following his family’s announcement that he’s been living with Alzheimer’s since 2016.

Love for Sale is available on October 1.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.