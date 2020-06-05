Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez to let black activists take over their Instagram accounts

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, Axelle/ABC/Image Group LA

Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez will be stepping away from their social media accounts to let black leaders speak directly to their fans.

Following George Floyd's death, the singers have resoundingly voiced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to the protestors demanding justice and change. The two have also acknowledged the power of their respective platforms, which is why they have chosen to donate them.

"I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history," said Gomez on Thursday. "After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices."

The 27-year-old will dedicate the next few days "highlighting influentials leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram," saying "We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."

Gomez also shared a symbolic painting made by Charly Palmer, called "Speak With Confidence," which shows a fractured American flag with red paint dripping down an African American child's face.

Later on Thursday, Gaga pledged to do the same with her social account. While posting a photo of the peace tattoo on her left wrist, the "Born This Way" artist pledged, "I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices."

Some of the organizations the 34-year-old has contributed to are Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Gaga also vowed that she will now dedicate her social media accounts to help "lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community."

By Megan Stone

