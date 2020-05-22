Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's pop-techno dance anthem "Rain On Me" is here

Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

By DANIELLE LONG, ABC News

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released the full audio for "Rain On Me" and it's exactly what you would think their collab would be -- an upbeat pop-techno dance anthem.

The highly anticipated record is the second single off of Gaga's upcoming album Chromatica and was released on Friday. It starts with a barely-there rhythm playing in the background as Gaga's impeccable vocals reign supreme. As she sings the hook, the beat builds up the anticipation for a beat drop, which hits perfectly and leads into a break of techno vibes perfectly fit for a rave.

After a few ad-libs, Ariana takes over for the second verse before alternating lines and harmonizing with the A Star Is Born actress.

While the energetic beat and tempo gives off a fun, happy-go-lucky vibe, the lyrics actually tell a more serious story of a time when she used to "numb" herself with alcohol.

"[Rain On Me] is also a metaphor for tears and for the amount of alcohol I was taking to numb myself. I'd rather be dry but at least I'm alive, rain on me," the 34-year-old singer shared during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Gaga added that working with Grande on the record helped her through her healing process, even though she initially turned down the 26-year-old's attempts at being a supportive friend. Though not fully sober just yet, Gaga chooses to look on the bright side.

"Part of my healing process was going, 'Well, I can either lash the hell out of myself every day for continuing to drink, or I can just be happy that I'm still alive and keep going and feel good enough," she said. "I am good enough... I'm perfectly imperfect."

