Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande lead this year's MTV VMA nominations

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the lead nominees for this year’s MTV VMAs.

The artists and pals each scored nine nominations. Their collaboration “Rain on Me,” which appeared on Gaga’s album, Chromatica, is up for seven, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year.

Ariana is also up for two for her quarantine collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” Gaga has two additional solo nods for Artist of the Year and new category Best Quarantine Performance.

Other top nominees this year include Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations each, and Taylor Swift with five nods for the videos “Lover” and “The Man,” off of her Lover album.

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Sunday, August 30 at 8pm ET/PT.

Here’s the list of nominees in some of the major pop categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD — “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good” –

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish — “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Savage”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin — “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid — “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj — “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS — “On”

Halsey — “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers — “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak — “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish — “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato — “I Love Me”

H.E.R. — ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby — “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift — “The Man”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer — “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber — “Stuck with U”

blink-182 — “Happy Days”

Drake — “Toosie Slide”

John Legend — “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots — “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle — “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO — Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice — Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend — #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga — “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone — Nirvana Tribute

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.