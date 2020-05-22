Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dance the pain away in “Rain on Me” video

Brandon Bowen

Brandon Bowen By ANDREA TUCCILLO, ABC News

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are dancing the pain away in the new music video for their empowering new collab, “Rain on Me.”

The clip begins with a pink-haired Gaga struggling to get up from the ground as rain and daggers fall from the sky around her. We see she’s been injured, a knife stuck in her leg.

As the song kicks in, we see Gaga dancing with a group of backup dancers, despite the knife still stuck in her leg. The screen then flips to Ariana, sporting a super-high ponytail and butterfly wings, having her own dance party in the rain.

Eventually the two join up and dance together. For one of the video’s futuristic looks, Ariana gives a rare glimpse of her hair without her signature ponytail.

“Rain on Me,” released at midnight Friday, is about pushing through the pain. Gaga told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Thursday that it’s a “metaphor for tears and for the amount of alcohol I was taking to numb myself.”

“I'd rather be dry but at least I'm alive/Rain on me," the lyrics declare.

“Rain on Me” is the second release off Gaga's upcoming album, Chromatica, following "Stupid Love." Chromatica comes out May 29.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.