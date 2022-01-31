Lady Gaga adding more dates to intimate, jazz-filled Las Vegas residency

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Great news for those wishing Lady Gaga returns to Sin City for a residency — the singer has unveiled a cluster of new intimate performances.

According to the official press release, the Grammy winner will host a nine-day residency in Vegas’ Dolby Live at Park MGM this spring. Performances for Gaga’s Jazz & Piano Las Vegas Residency are set to begin on Thursday, April 14.

Gaga will give jazz lovers something to talk about with her latest residency, with the release touting she will “celebrate her love of the Great American Songbook” during her spring concert series. In addition, she will also salute Tony Bennett by performing songs heard on their collaborative album, Love For Sale.

“Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at @ParkMGM’s Dolby Live!” she tweeted out on Monday.

While tickets for the general public go on sale starting Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. PT, Lady Gaga is giving her Little Monsters a head start. Those belonging to her fan community will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 1, at 10 a.m. PT, by signing into vegas.ladygaga.com to receive a special sign up code by email.

Lady Gaga previously took over Vegas in 2018 for her Enigma concert series. She later returned to Sin City in January 2019 to start her successful Jazz & Piano residency, which returned in October 2021 after going on hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

