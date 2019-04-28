Ladies and Gentlemen, Idris Elba is officially off of the Market

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some good and some bad news. 2018’s sexiest man on the planet is officially off of the market. Idris Elba who has been engaged for just over a year, has officially married his long-time girlfriend, Supermodel and former Miss Vancouver Sabrina Dhowre.

The pair got married during a three day ceremony at Ksar Char-Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco on Friday.

Lucky for us the British edition of Vogue magazine was there to capture the moment! Check it out!