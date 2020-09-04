Labor Day Weekend Deals!

Labor Day weekend means BBQs and sales! #Merica
Below is a list of some of the best deals going. There’s also a handful of going out of business sales at Pier One, Lord & Taylor, Steinmart, Tuesday Morning.
- AllModern: Save up to 40% on select items, and get an extra 15% off all clearance items [Use code EXTRA15 at AllModern]
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on items across nearly every product category [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Burrow: Save 10% off orders up to $1,799 and get significant savings on orders of over that [Get it at Burrow]
- Casper: Save 10% off everything site-wide [Use code COMFORT at Casper]
- The Container Store: Take 25% off Elfa and Elfa Décor, 20% off Avera orders over $5,000, and 20% off Laren orders over $5,000. – [Get it at The Container Store]
- DW Home: Time to load up on candles like you’re hosting a seance. Get 15% off each purchase across the site and as much as 30% off on sale items through September 7. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of at least $60. – [Get it at DW Home]
- Floyd: Save up to $150 on pieces from the Detroit-based made-in-American furniture brand [Use code LDW2020 at Floyd]
- Kirkland’s Home: Take up to 50% off items throughout the store with an additional 25% off your entire transaction. – [Get it at Kirkland’s]
- Outer: Save $300 on any sofa purchase from the top-notch outdoor furniture brand [Use code LDW300 at Outer]
- Riley Home: Save 20% on Riley’s Cool & Breezy linen collection, and score 10% off select “Last Chance” items [Get it at Riley Home]
- Rugs.com: Take an extra 80% off select items [Get it at Rugs.com]
- Solo Stove: Snag big discounts on a number of great city-friendly fire pits [Get it at Solo Stove]
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
- Tempaper: The removable wallpaper company is offering 25% off double rolls with the code “REFRESH25” and 15% off single rolls with the code “REFRESH15.” – [Get it at Tempaper]
- Wayfair: Get up to 70% off select furniture for every room in your home plus decor and more [Get it at Wayfair]
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Take 25% off Columbia clothing. – [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- Adidas: Get 25% off site wide (including sale items) [Use code SALE25 at Adidas]
- Bloomingdale’s: Save up to 75% on a huge selection of clothes, footwear, accessories, furniture, and more [Get it at Bloomindale’s]
- Everlane: Save up to 40% off during the ongoing summer sale [Get it at Everlane]
- Lensabl: Take 20% off sunglass lenses and frames with the code “SUN20.” You can also grab 15% off other lenses and frames with the code “SEE15” or 20% off contact lenses with the code “CONTACTS20.” – [Get it at Lensabl]
- EyeBuyDirect: Save 30% on select lenses and 20% on select frames [Use code LABORDAY at EyeBuyDirect]
- Huckberry: Save up to 50% on select fall essentials including lightweight outerwear, footwear, and more [Get it at Huckberry]
- Levi’s: Take up to 40% off site-wide on denim, jackets, and more [Get it at Levi’s]
- L.L. Bean: Save up to 60% on select clearance items, including fleeces and jackets [Get it at L.L. Bean]
- Macy’s: Take 25-60% off select apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, and more [Get it at Macy’s]
- Nike: Get up to 40% off (plus free shipping) on a variety of sneakers, activewear, and more [Get it at Nike]
- The North Face: Save up to 30% on select items, including jackets, bags, and more [Get it at The North Face]
- Saucony: Save an extra 25% on select sale items [Use code SEPT25 at Saucony]
- Solid & Striped: Save up to 40% on select swimwear and beachwear [Use code LDW40 at Solid & Striped]
- Under Armour: Save 20% on select backpacks and bags [Get it at Under Armour] They also have the most breathable face mask for athletes.