Nikki

Labor Day Weekend Deals!

A38AFA22-6C6E-40D2-B060-1D5CBFE5AA04

Labor Day weekend means BBQs and sales! #Merica

Below is a list of some of the best deals going. There’s also a handful of going out of business sales at Pier One, Lord & Taylor, Steinmart, Tuesday Morning.

  • AllModern: Save up to 40% on select items, and get an extra 15% off all clearance items [Use code EXTRA15 at AllModern]
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: Save up to 50% on items across nearly every product category [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
  • Burrow: Save 10% off orders up to $1,799 and get significant savings on orders of over that [Get it at Burrow]
  • Casper: Save 10% off everything site-wide [Use code COMFORT at Casper]
  • The Container Store: Take 25% off Elfa and Elfa Décor, 20% off Avera orders over $5,000, and 20% off Laren orders over $5,000. – [Get it at The Container Store]
  • DW Home: Time to load up on candles like you’re hosting a seance. Get 15% off each purchase across the site and as much as 30% off on sale items through September 7. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders of at least $60. – [Get it at DW Home]
  • Floyd: Save up to $150 on pieces from the Detroit-based made-in-American furniture brand [Use code LDW2020 at Floyd]
  • Kirkland’s Home: Take up to 50% off items throughout the store with an additional 25% off your entire transaction. – [Get it at Kirkland’s]
  • Outer: Save $300 on any sofa purchase from the top-notch outdoor furniture brand [Use code LDW300 at Outer]
  • Riley Home: Save 20% on Riley’s Cool & Breezy linen collection, and score 10% off select “Last Chance” items [Get it at Riley Home]
  • Rugs.com: Take an extra 80% off select items [Get it at Rugs.com]
  • Solo Stove: Snag big discounts on a number of great city-friendly fire pits [Get it at Solo Stove]
  • Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets [Get it at Tempur-Pedic]
  • Tempaper: The removable wallpaper company is offering 25% off double rolls with the code “REFRESH25” and 15% off single rolls with the code “REFRESH15.” – [Get it at Tempaper]
  • Wayfair: Get up to 70% off select furniture for every room in your home plus decor and more [Get it at Wayfair]