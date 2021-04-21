LA froyo shop sets record straight after Demi Lovato calls them out

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

The Demi Lovato froyo saga continues.

After Demi called out the LA frozen yogurt shop The Bigg Chill for her “triggering” experience there, the store is setting the record straight about some fake news that’s floating around.

The shop noted on their Instagram Story Wednesday that supposed screenshots of DMs saying that Demi made a donation to the shop are photoshopped and not true.

“To those of you asking. We have not received any donations from Demi’s team. Nor do we want one,” The Bigg Chill wrote.

“We have not made any changes to our menu,” they continued. “We have not heard anything from Demi since her ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ apology on Monday. We have not heard from her team. These are photoshopped images. Thanks again for all of your support.”

Demi, who’s in recovery for an eating disorder, criticized the shop earlier this week for contributing to diet culture by prominently displaying diet and sugar-free items. The shop defended itself, pointing out that it caters to all customers’ needs.

After being accused of bullying the small business, Demi clarified that was not her intent and that her message got misconstrued.

