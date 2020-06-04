Kygo donates $20,000 to Black Lives Matter: "Saying nothing definitely won't help"

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

DJ/producer Kygo is Norwegian, but after "educating" himself about social injustice and police brutality in America, he's opened his wallet to support the cause.

"I’ve been spending the last couple of days educating myself on the situation going on in the US (and rest of the world) and how to best help," he writes on Instagram. "I’ve never experienced racism myself so I haven’t really been sure what to say, but I’ve understood that saying nothing definitely won’t help."

"Hearing and reading the stories the last couple of days from people that have experienced racism has really helped me get a better understanding of how big of a problem it still is today," he continues. "This problem goes back hundreds of years and even though I unfortunately doubt that it’s gonna disappear in the near future, I really hope and believe that the movement going on in the world right now is gonna make a change."

He asks "everyone who has experienced racism" to "please keep telling your stories," adding that he's going to continue "signing petitions," adding, "I've also decided to donate to BLM."

The post includes a screenshot of a receipt for a $20,000 donation to Black Lives Matter Global Network.

Kygo just released his new album Golden Hour, featuring collaborations with OneRepublic, Whitney Houston, Zara Larsson, Kim Petras and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

