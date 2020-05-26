Kygo announces virtual Golden Hour Festival live streaming this Friday

Kygo/LiveXLive/Palm Tree Crew

Kygo/LiveXLive/Palm Tree CrewSince the music festivals have all been cancelled this year, Kygo has created one you can enjoy from the safety of your own home.

The virtual Golden Hour Festival, in partnership with LiveXLive and Palm Tree Crew, will live stream this Friday, May 29 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Kygo’s YouTube channel. You can also tune in on @KygoMusic and @LiveXLive social channels including Twitch, TikTok and Facebook, as well as on LiveXLive’s apps and website.

The festival takes place the same day Kygo’s third studio album, Golden Hour, is released. He’ll perform the album in its entirety for the first time during the broadcast.

OneRepublic, who collaborated with Kygo on the track “Lose Somebody,” will be among the festival’s additional performers. There will also be a guided meditation in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and a magic show performed by magician Julius Dein.

The Golden Hour Festival will support organizations including Baby2Baby, Crew Nation and the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

This Friday, Kygo will also be performing on GMA's Summer Concert Series with OneRepublic and Valerie Broussard.

By Andrea Tuccillo

