KVJ Volunteer Army at SunFest

SunFest is back and looking for volunteers to join the team of more than 2,000 who make Florida’s largest annual music, art and waterfront festival happen!
Volunteers receive several benefits including free admission and parking on their volunteer date, food and drink before or after their event shift, and an official Team SunFest t-shirt.
Spaces are filling up quickly, so sign up online today to secure your ideal position and shift! Register online at sunfest.com/volunteer