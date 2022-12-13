KVJ Drinking Game! (12-13-22)

KVJ DRINKING GAME – Drink anytime…
– Virginia brings up TikTok
– JBird brings up murder
– Virginia and JBird get into an uncomfortable exchange which leads to derailing the show
– Someone says the word “interesting.”
– Anytime Virginia says the word “Hooker.”
– Virginia says the word “like.”
– JBird stutters.
– JBird spills something.
– We talk about farts or any other bodily function.
– We bring up drinking/partying.
– Anytime Kevin’s lack of sex life is brought up
– Anytime you talk about fat Kevin
– Anytime the witch cackles
– Everytime bird says sorry
– Everytime bird talks about food
THE CHATROOM – Drink anytime someone from the chatroom…
– Complains about the music
– Complains about commercials
– Gets involved in a political fight
– Calls us lazy for replaying bits
– Talks about hating love
– Asks us to move on from a certain topic
– Rips on Virginia’s parenting
– Says they hate Bird’s long hair
– Says Kevin looks skinny or sickly
– Someone says the stream isn’t working when it really is
– Complain about the rules not being fair about a game or contest
– Complains about Kevin talking about sports
– Calls Kevin “Riggy”