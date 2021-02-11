KVJ Compilation Love Letter (02-11-21)

Valentine’s Day Is Coming Up On Sunday and KVJ Wants To Help The Less Romantic Listeners Out There By Writing A KVJ Collaborative Poem!

Each Member Contributed Their Lines- See The Whole Poem Below!

You’re kind of like Covid, you take my breath away.

Like an alien, you’re out of this world and you love butt stuff.

Sometimes I drop change around the house just to see you pick it up.

Damn your sweet, intoxicating lips that condemn me to addiction.

Your love gets me higher than blunts.

You must be made of pot, because I want to grind you.

You are like the last bite of a pound cake, even when you’re gone, I want you back in my mouth for more.

You’re soft like Velvet and sweet like Twinkies.

You are a sprinkled donut in a sea of glaze.

You without me is like cornflakes without the milk.

I’m usually full on pizza, but you make my heart full of love.

I have the munchies for your love.

I love you more than bacon.