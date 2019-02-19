KVJ And Due South Brewing Company Present- The Full Gorilla IPA

Are you looking to get the new #KVJ Full Gorilla IPA?

KVJ and Due South Brewing Co partnered up to create the perfect beer that embodies the #FullGorilla nature of co-host- Jason “Jbird” Pennington from The KVJ Show!

Click Here To Read The Full Brewbound.com Review About The KVJ Full Gorilla IPA!

The KVJ Full Gorilla Beer is currently available at Due South Brewing Company!

You can visit their website https://www.duesouthbrewing.com/

2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Other locations you can get the #FullGorilla Beer Include: