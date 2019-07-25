KVJ And Due South Brewing Company Present- The Beady IPA

Are you looking to get the new #KVJ Beady IPA?

KVJ and Due South Brewing Co partnered up to create the perfect beer that captures the nature of the host- Kevin Rolston from The KVJ Show! It’s The All New #BeadyIPA

The KVJ Beady IPA Beer is currently available at Due South Brewing Company!

You can visit their website https://www.duesouthbrewing.com/

2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426

If You Want To Read The Review of The Past KVJ Beer #FullGorilla Click Below!

Click Here To Read The Full Brewbound.com Review About The KVJ Full Gorilla IPA!

Other locations you can get the #Beady IPA Beer Include: