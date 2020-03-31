KVJ Adopt A Bartender

A lot of businesses are closing down due to the Covid-19 pandemic and that is making it difficult for many people to pay their bills.

KVJ is showcasing local servers & bartenders who are out of work and need help in this time of crisis.

Here are some submissions of local workers who need financial help. If you would like to send a donation to them- listen to their story and donate through their Venmo link 🙂

Thank you and please be safe!

_______________________________________________________________________

Jason was fired from Water Way Cafe and could use some help

VENMO- @Jason-Millard-1122

Alaina lost her job at a Tiki Bar in Fort Pierce

VENMO- @Alana-Sarno

Vanessa is a mother of 2 who lost her restaurant job in Jensen Beach.

VENMO- @VanessaB1107