Kurt Cobain’s Hair Fetches A High Price At Auction

Six strands of Kurt Cobain’s hair is apparently worth over 14-thousand dollars.

The hair sold at a rock-n-roll auction, which also featured memorabilia from Black Sabbath, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and a bunch of others. The hair was described as “entirely fresh-to-market, and accompanied by an impeccable lineage of provenance including images of Kurt posing with the woman who cut this hair, scissors in hand, and a fantastic shot of the hair actually being cut!”

The final selling price was $14,145. Would you buy a lock of hair from your favorite rock star?