Kristin Chenoweth reveals the ‘Wicked’ advice she gave to Ariana Grande

Kristin Chenoweth is sharing the advice she gave Ariana Grande ahead of her role as Glinda in the Wicked movie adaptation.



At Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Kristin — who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway — told Entertainment Tonight that she gave Ariana her blessing to make the character her own.



“I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda,” the actress said. “We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot.”



“I have known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I am very very proud of you. She knows,” Kristin added. “We talk every day and it’s an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you.”

Fans of Ariana know that she had long dreamed of playing Glinda. She tweeted nearly a decade ago, in December 2011, “Loved seeing Wicked again… amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life!”

Cynthia Erivo is starring as Elphaba — the role originated by Idina Menzel — in the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed adaptation.

