Kit Kats Getting A Flavor Makeover – With Cinnamon!? Gimme A Break!

During the holidays we get plenty of festive flavors like peppermint and hot cocoa, but now shelves are making room for another flavor and that’s cinnamon.

Today, Hershey confirmed that they will be releasing Sweet Cinnamon Kit Kat minis.

When tested by chocolate lovers they said the treat smells like “straight up cinnamon bun.”

If your mouth is watering for the new treat make your way to your favorite grocery store this November.

What’s your top three holiday treats? Will you give the cinnamon stick Kit Kat a try?