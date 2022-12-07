Kirstie Alley died of Colon Cancer

The tragic passing of Kirstie Alley has many talking about colon cancer screenings. This hits especially close to home as my mother passed away from colon cancer. This cancer is 100% preventable if you are screened. I’ve been screened several time even though I’m young just due to my family history, but family history or not you should get screened. It’s really not THAT bad. It’s one of those tests that is joked about and an inconvenience because of the prep but necessary to catch early as it’s one of the cancers you can easily survive.