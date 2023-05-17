Kim Petras says success means no time for a love life: “I can’t get too attached”

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kim Petras is having a moment: A Grammy, a Nicki Minaj collaboration, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, an invite to the Met Gala — they’re all hers. But there’s one thing she doesn’t have right now: a love life.

In her cover story for Out magazine, Kim reveals that all of her success has made dating difficult. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s so-so,” she explains. “I feel like right now, I just don’t have time for it. So even if I wanted to, I can’t really get too attached to anyone.”

“And so I just have cute boys in different cities that I hit up when I’m in that city,” she adds. “So, it’s cute. It’s a cute situation.”

While Kim’s sudden elevation to “It” girl of pop has taken her a long to achieve, the “Alone” singer says she’s glad it’s happening now, as opposed to 10 years ago.

“When I was a kid and a teenager, I was always like, ‘I don’t ever want to turn 30. I’m totally going to just die young and party,’ and all of that,” she explains. “And then all of that went out the door, and I’m just letting things happen at the right time when I’m ready.”

“I feel like I would’ve just combusted under the pressure a few years ago. I wouldn’t have been able to give a speech [at the Grammys],” she notes, laughing, “I was smoking way too much weed. I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

“So I’m happy it happened at a time when I was capable of doing that, and getting my thoughts together, and thanking the people I need to thank,” she adds.

Kim’s debut album Feed the Beast comes out June 23.

