Kim Petras, Latto, Lana Del Rey, Becky G to be honored at ‘Billboard’ Women in Music Awards

ABC

This year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will honor a vast array of female stars in multiple genres.

Kim Petras will receive the Chartbreaker Award, while Latto will get the Powerhouse Award. Becky G will be honored with the Impact Award, while Lana Del Rey gets the Visionary Award.

K-pop girl group TWICE, rising rapper Doechii and country star Lainey Wilson will also be honored at the March 1 ceremony, hosted by Quinta Brunson at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in LA. More honorees, as well as presenters and the recipient of the Woman of the Year Award, will be announced soon.

In a statement, Billboard‘s editorial director, Hannah Karp, said, “We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music.”

The event is open to the public; tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, at 1 p.m. ET at BillboardWomenInMusic.com. Can’t make it to LA? The event will also stream live.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.