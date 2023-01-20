Kim Petras chills out with new single, “brrr,” books ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ appearance

Republic Records/Amigo Records

After teasing it with images of a snowflake, Kim Petras has finally revealed her new single, which is called, appropriately, “brrr.”

The industrial-tinged track also comes with a lyric video, in which Kim sings, “You should pull me up closer/Turn the heat up in your Rover/Why don’t you take it out on me/If you think you’re so cold — brrr!”

“brrr” is the follow-up to Kim’s single “If Jesus Was a Rock Star.”

On Monday, Kim will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers. In addition to giving the debut live performance of “brr,” she’ll sit for her first late-night television interview.

It’s the start of a busy couple months for Kim: She and Sam Smith‘s number-one duet, “Unholy,” will compete for Best Group/Duo Performance at the Grammys on February 5, and the two will also perform “Unholy” at the BRIT Awards on February 11, where it’s up for Song of the Year.

Kim, Spotify’s Songwriter of the Month for January, also just received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist. On top of all that, she’ll headline Sydney WorldPride this March in Australia.

