Kim Is Carole, Jonathan Cheban Is Joe!

For Halloween, Kim Kardashian dressed up as Carole Baskin. Her friend, Jonathan Cheban, dressed as Joe Exotic, and her children dressed as tigers.

Lucky for her, Carole Baskin has given her stamp of approval. She praised Kim’s costume and said it is a “beautiful version” of herself.

Carole added that it is weird to see strangers in flower crowns and cat prints dressed like her this year.

To showcase some of the best Tiger King costumes, Carole started a Halloween costume contest on her Big Cat Rescue page.

Who has had the best Carole Baskin costume this year?