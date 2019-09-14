Kim and Kourtney Get In SAVAGE FIGHT!!!! I Love KUWTK! Do You?

Another sibling rivalry is brewing with the Kardashian clan again. This time around, Kim and Kourtney are going at each other’s throats over a clothing designer.

Kim K thinks Kourtney is trying to rip off her look by hooking up with a designer that Kim has worked with for months.

Kourtney doesn’t seem to think it’s a big deal. In a Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, Kourtney says, Kim and I have completely different styles so even if we wear the same designer, we wear it in a completely different way.

In another clip, Kourtney told Khloe about the fight and said that she told Kim in a nutshell that she had better things to worry about, like saving the world as a lawyer.

Kim ripped Kourtney in another KUWTK clip saying, You f**king fake humanitarian hoe,” she says. “I actually do s**t for the world and you f**king fake it all day long and act like, ‘Oh there’s people dying, Kim!’ And what the f**k are you doing about it? So shut the f**k up.

What has caused the worst fight between you and your siblings?

Find out more here!