Kid Rock’s family has finally decided to part ways with the home where the artist grew up.

The home is 6,000 square feet and sits on 5.5 acres in Michigan. There are 5 bedrooms, a 5 car garage, a basement, a barn, a guesthouse, a tennis court, and a pool.

The house was bought because Kid Rock’s father owned a car dealership in the area.

If you want to own a piece of Kid Rock history, the house is currently listed at $600K.

Has your family sold your childhood home yet?

Was it difficult to let go?