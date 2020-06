Kid Rock’s Nashville restaurant has lost its beer permit for violating coronavirus guidelines.

The singer’s ‘Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse’ was accused of violating social distancing guidelines after photos of packed crowds not wearing masks emerged over the weekend. Mr. Rock’s bar was one of several Nashville establishment slapped with a five-day beer suspension.

