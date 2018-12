Someday I would like to be Tracy St. Rock….so I am very proud of my future husband! He admired what Tyler Perry had done for some people at his neighborhood Walmart in Atlanta, so he did the same thing at his neighborhood Walmart in Nashville! Paid off all the layaways! The manager said it set kid back about $81K!

Have you ever seen a Kid Rock show? IT’S A MUST! I think I’ve seen him about 5 times and everytime it’s just an absolute party! So much fun!!!