Khalid to premiere new single during Virgin Galactic’s Unity 22 spaceflight

Right Hand Music Group / RCA Records

Khalid‘s music is literally out of this world.

His new single, “New Normal,” will get its premiere July 11 during Virgin Galactic’s “Unity 22” mission aboard the Virgin Space Ship Unity, where the ship’s crew will be able to hear it. After the VSS Unity returns to earth, Khalid will perform a short set of songs, including “New Normal.”

Virgin Galactic will livestream the spaceflight starting at 9 a.m. ET on the day of the flight. You can watch it, and Khalid’s performance, on Virgin Galactic.com, as well as on Virgin Galactic’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook channels.

The “Unity 22” mission will be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four mission specialists, plus the founder of Virgin, Sir Richard Branson, who also be aboard as a test for what will become an opportunity for private citizens to go into space.

In a statement, Khalid says, “I am so excited and honored to be performing at this historic event. It’s always been a dream of mine to go to space and It’s incredible that Virgin Galactic is working to make space accessible for people to explore in the very near future…I can’t wait to perform for all of them upon their return to Earth!”

Khalid adds that “New Normal” is “all about these new journeys we are taking after experiencing so much change during the pandemic,” adding, “The future is now, everything is changing and this new normal we are all living in is proof that we can find our way through hard times.”

The official wide release of “New Normal” will come on July 21st.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.