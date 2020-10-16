Khalid says his next album "sounds like an evolution"

Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Khalid‘s 2017 debut album American Teen and his 2019 sophomore release Free Spirit have both been huge hits, but the singer says they don’t compare to what he’s got planned with his third album.

Speaking about the new project backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, where he took home five trophies, the “Talk” star said, “For me, it sounds like an evolution. Definitely I feel like I’m really zoning into my sound right now and it’s just something different for myself.”

“I mean, I love Free Spirit and I love American Teen,” he added. “But for me, this one is incomparable.”

That new album probably won’t come out until next year, but Khalid’s keeping busy with collaborations, like his latest, “Be Like That,” with Kane Brown and Swae Lee. In fact, over the past couple of years, Khalid’s collaborated with everyone from Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Marshmello, to Normani, Halsey and Alessia Cara. So who’s next? Well, he likes the idea of working with Lizzo.

“I think that would be awesome,” Khalid told reporters when asked if he’d want to collaborate with the “Truth Hurts” singer.

“I think that she is an extraordinary artist. I really, really, really loved her speech. She did an amazing job,” Khalid said of Lizzo’s onstage comments on the awards show, when she urged fans to “use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

“And she has literally one of the best personalities ever,” he added. “She’s amazing, super-nice, super-humble and super-grateful.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.