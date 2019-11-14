Khalid drops new “Up All Night” single

ABC/Randy Holmes

Khalid has obviously been staying "Up All Night" on his Free Spirit world tour.

The five-time Grammy nominee dropped his new “Up All Night” single Thursday, which he wrote and recorded while traveling on tour.

“It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly," Khalid tells Billboard. "I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!"

The 21-year-old artist sings on the mid-tempo track, "Take me around the world and back again/ As I'm searching for my soul out there/ Oh, there's something that I'm wondering/Where I'm going when my story ends.”

Khalid is wrapping up his tour with seven concerts in Australia from November 20 through December 5.

He’s hoping to add to his trophy collection, too: He's got six nominations for the Soul Train Awards, taking place November 17 in New Orleans. He's also nominated in six categories for the American Music Awards on November 24 in Los Angeles.

