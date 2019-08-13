Khalid announces benefit concert for El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund

Courtesy Live Nation/The Great Khalid Foundation/Right Hand FoundationEl Paso native Khalid is making good on his promise to give back to his hometown following the deadly August 3 shooting that left 22 dead.

The star has announced that on September 1, he'll headline a benefit concert at the University of Texas at El Paso's Don Haskins Center. Called A Night for Sun City, the event will also feature as-yet-unannounced "special guests." Money raised by the show will go to support the El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund and the El Paso Community Foundation.

"I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily," Khalid says in a statement.

"I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let’s heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it."

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

Dr. Heather Wilson, The University of Texas at El Paso's incoming president, says in a statement, "Khalid's generous offer to put on a benefit concert is a touching example of the spirit of caring and kindness that typifies El Paso."

Dr. Wilson adds, "We will come together to help and to heal. I invite you to join us at the concert to honor and support the victims and their families."

You can also donate to the cause directly via Thegreatkhalidfoundation.org or by buying a commemorative shirt from the singer's online store.

