KFC Is Testing A New Chicken Sandwich In Florida!

Do you remember the Popeye’s chicken sandwich that people physically fought for the last ones last year? Well KFC is going for the 2020 chicken sandwich craze! No fighting please!

After the Popeyes chicken sandwich became a cultural phenomenon last year, KFC was on the outside looking in when it came to the sandwich wars.

Now KFC is testing out a new chicken sandwich in the Orlando area. If it takes off, we could see it nationwide.

The sandwich boasts of a buttery brioche bun, a 20 percent larger extra crispy chicken filet, thicker pickles, and the Colonel’s real mayo.

The KFC chicken sandwich will have to overcome the competition that Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have brought forth.

Not to start this up again but…who has the best fast-food chicken sandwich? Do you think the new KFC sandwich will rank toward the top?