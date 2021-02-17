Kevin’s 80’s Playlist

A new study has found that the genres most likely to decrease blood pressure was 80’s and 2000’s pop. Not sure I agree, but I do love music from the 80’s. I think it is arguably the greatest decade for music and it’s the reason that I love music so much to this day.

It’s not very often that I am ever doing anything where music is not playing. My life definitely has a soundtrack. If I am doing prep for the show, I am listening to music. Typically, I will listen to the latest pop, alternative or country music for this. After the show, I usually listen to some chill music to decompress from the chaos. When I workout, I usually listen to rock. Saturday mornings is usually classic alternative. Basically, any mood I’m in, or want to be in, there’s a playlist for it.

If you subscribe to Apple Music, check out my 80’s playlist and let me know what you think. Is there anything missing?

