Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish & MORE Gear Up For Comedy Special!

Whoa this is going to be a day full of laughs from some of our favorite comedians! It’s Byron Allen’s Feeding America Comedy Festival livestream, which will raise funds for the hunger relief organization’s network of food banks.

The three-hour broadcast will livestream on Allen Media Group TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as on the Local Now streaming service app on May 9th from 8-11 p.m. ET.

Kevin Hart, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall and Sheryl Underwood are set to join Allen in performing comedy sets.

