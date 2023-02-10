Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick salute Miley Cyrus by performing her song “Flowers”

Columbia Records

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” has some pretty big fans — actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. The married couple saluted the song with their very own cover.

The pair performed the hit song as part of their “Goat Songs” series, which usually sees them singing while surrounded by the barnyard animals. This time, however, they switched things up and used a figurine that, when pressed, lets off a scream.

“I usually try to buy @kyrasedgwick the flowers, but looks like she’s got that covered. Thanks @MileyCyrus And thanks [﻿Angelina Sambrotto] for the screaming goat,” Bacon tweeted when sharing the video of their acoustic performance, enhanced by the noisy figurine.

Miley was touched by the shout-out and retweeted it to her page. Using a red heart and red tulip emoji, the singer told the couple, “Love this.”

Bacon wrote back, “Clearly, so do we. Thanks for this tune.”

The Footloose star has covered a myriad of hits for his “Goat Songs” sessions, including tracks from Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

“Flowers” has topped the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100 for three weeks and now ties with Miley’s 2013 song “Wrecking Ball” for the most weeks spent at #1.

