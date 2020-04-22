Kesha's not single, but it's her "dream" to be 'The Bachelorette'

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIf Kesha ever finds herself without a significant other, you just might see her on ABC's The Bachelorette.

The singer, who’ll be a guest judge on Monday’s episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, opens up to former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin about her love for the dating show on their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

“Are you kidding? That's, like, my dream,” she tells them when they ask her if she’d ever go on a show like The Bachelorette.

“I told [host] Chris Harrison, I was like, ‘Listen, I have a boyfriend, if it doesn't work out, I'd be the most fun, bats**t crazy Bachelorette you've ever had,’" she says.

Mostly, she adds, because she’d love to just “put men through the wringer.”

“That sounds really fun,” she says. “You just test ‘em.”

Kesha also reveals that if it came down to it, her final rose would never go to a fellow musician. She says while she’s dated musicians in the past, she “won’t ever do it again.”

“It's horrible! We're psychos,” she says. “We're so crazy. Like, musicians are crazy people. Especially if you get someone who's truly just, like, a weirdo like I am. And then you put it together with someone else who's a true weirdo. It's really entertaining, but it can get, like, real crazy.”

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, also featuring guest judge Jason Mraz, airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.