Kesha's fan cruise is being postponed 'til 2021

ABC/Image Group LAIt was inevitable, but now it's official: Kesha's fan cruise, scheduled for this fall, is being postponed.

Sixthman, the company that produces many themed music cruises and destination festivals, has announced that Kesha's Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2 cruise, originally scheduled for this October, is moving to November of 2021, with new dates to be announced soon. Invitations have been extended for all the acts who were booked to join Kesha on the cruise to reschedule for the new sailing.

The singer's Rainbow Ride cruise featured appearances from a variety of celebrities and artists, as well as live concerts and all kinds of fun activities. The second round promised more of the same. In a documentary that recapped the first cruise, Kesha said the experience had been "life-changing," telling fans, "I’m so inspired by the whole experience. It has opened my eyes to what true love and freedom looks like and I am forever changed."

All guests who are booked on the cruise who want to keep their reservation will be able to transfer it to the 2021 dates. If the new dates don't work for you, you can cancel and receive credit for a future festival or cruise, or any Norwegian Cruise Line sailing. If you cancel now through August 31, you'll receive a full refund.

On the bright side, all current and future guests who book now through August 31 for any 2021 cruise can receive a free beverage package. All the details are available at Sixthman.net.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.