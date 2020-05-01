Kesha won't be rescheduling her US High Road tour dates this year

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LASorry, Kesha fans: The singer announced Friday that she will not be rescheduling her U.S. High Road tour this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so sad to announce that I am unable to move forward with rescheduling my 2020 High Road Tour due to health and safety concerns,” Kesha wrote on social media.

She added, “This is heartbreaking, but the safety of my fans & crew is my number 1 priority. Refunds will be available wherever you purchased your tickets.”

Kesha promised to be back on the road next year.

“Please stay tuned for more info about new tour dates in 2021,” she wrote. “I’m going to boogie with you SO hard next year. Stay well and stay strong, wishing all of you health! XOXO. at the end of a storm comes a rainbow.”

The High Road Tour was originally set to commence on April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas.

