Kesha wants you to have the "Best Day" with "Angry Birds 2" song

Kemosabe/RCA RecordsThe birds may be angry, but Kesha’s new tune for The Angry Birds Movie 2 soundtrack is pure happiness.

The singer debuted a Ryan Lewis-produced remix of the feel-good song “Best Day,” which she co-wrote with Lewis and Wrabel.

"I'm feelin' so nice/I ain't got no negative energy/High fives and good vibes/Wrote this one for all my friends/And enemies," she sings on the track.

“I wanted to write a song that would make people feel GOOD,” Kesha says in a statement. “Life can be hard sometimes, and I wanted to write something to listen to in the morning to remind myself to be happy, grateful, positive and remember that I can choose to have the best day of my life (of my life, of my life). Every day.”

She adds, “I also think high fives are great and would like to promote high fives whenever possible.”

Lewis, previously of the hip-hop duo Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, tweeted of the song, “This might be the happiest song I've ever produced haha.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 comes out August 14.

